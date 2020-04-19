Don't Miss today

Enjoy a game night

End your day with a fun game of housie. The virtual event is being hosted by Mumbai Riders. There will be six prizes to win, from quick 5, four corners, top row, middle row, bottom row and the full house. These online housie nights are hosted on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

When: April 21, 10 PM

Where: Zoom Call

Price: Rs 75

Call: 9619949909

Rock on with Sabu

Listen to tunes by Andrew Sabu, a Mumbai-based singer and songwriter. Sabu’s music reflects different genres ranging from indie-folk, alt-rock and soul. He is inspired by Andrew Bird, Ben Howard among others.

When: April 20, 9 PM

Where: @sabumusic, Instagram Live

Free



Wear your dancing shoes

Participate in a virtual salsa dance workshop hosted by Lahe Lahe. The session will be led by Minoti Ramachandra and Manoj Kumar. Part of the fees will be donated to the N95 mask-making initiative.

When: April 19, 3 PM to 4.30 PM

Price: Rs 350

Call: 9886294444

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Tushar Panchal, 26 Photographer

Panchal started photography at the age of 16 and his observant eye for all the things around him in the city of dreams made his work

stand out.

Recommended by: Riaan George says, "Tushar’s photography and perspective towards daily life in Mumbai is unique. His pictures have a clarity of thought and details that people normally tend to miss."

Back in the days when smartphone photography and Instagram weren’t a thing, Panchal developed a keen eye for visuals. He would observe the details that made Mumbai. Years later, he got a decent iPad with a 5MP camera and started capturing the city with it. When celebrities like screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla and others who had started using Instagram early on appreciated his pictures, it motivated him to buy a DSLR. Soon, he turned his hobby into passion. You can follow his work on his Instagram page @bombayiger.

Available for: Photography and content marketing

Charges: Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000

Email: combombaimerijaan@gmail.com

