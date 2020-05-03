Don't Miss today

Listen to indie music

Tune into JioSaavn's virtual concert, LIVE Anywhere and enjoy Shashaa Tirupati's melodious voice. Tirupati is the voice behind the humma humma song from the film OK Jaanu. She will be performing some of her indie singles along with popular Bollywood tracks.

When: May 3, 8 PM

Where: @jiosaavn, Instagram Live

Free

Talk about mental health

Listen to artist Seher Hashmi talk about dealing with depression for several years. She wants to create a safe space for people who are struggling.

When: May 3, 5 PM

Where: @seher hashmiartist, Facebook

Order yummy mangoes

Bite into juicy Alphonso mangoes, which will be delivered to your doorstep from farms all over the Konkan. They are accepting only bulk orders, with a minimum of 125 dozens. So, speak to your housing society and order now.

Price: Rs 1,500 for two dozens

Call: 9167349111

Participate in an Online quiz with your friends

Put on your quizzing hat for an online competition, hosted by quiz master Venkatesh Srinivasan. The questions will range from art, books, to history and pop culture. It's also a great way to learn interesting facts.

When: May 5, 6 PM

Where: @landmarkstores, Facebook

Free

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Mausam Shah, 26 Graphologist

Shah is a communications expert who is fascinated by the various emotions that lie hidden in the written word, and has found her passion in graphology

Recommended by: Aayush Shah, actor, says, "Her analysis about my emotions was on point. I'm going to practice the letters she suggested to reduce my stress. I'm keen to find out how it impacts me."

Mausam Shah studied handwriting analysis at the International Institute of Graphology. She works as a graphologist at Stri Mandal, and analyses handwriting. According to her, the way one writes—pressure applied, spacing between the words, signature and format of writing on a blank sheet—tells a lot about the emotions of the person writing it. It can indicate mental health problems such as overthinking, depression and anxiety. She helps people by advising them to practice writing specific letters in a certain way.

Available for: Graphology

Charges: Rs 700;

Email: mausam.shah011@gmail.com

