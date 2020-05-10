Don't Miss today

Enroll your kids for a virtual acting workshop

Sign up your kid for an online acting workshop hosted by Raell Padamsee's Academy for Creative Expression (ACE). These sessions are for kids between the ages of four and 13.

When: May 16, 3.30 PM onwards

Price: Rds 1,600

Call: 9320130013

Attend a virtual talk

Tune into a discussion on nativist politics, its presence in a democracy, and its implications. You will hear the thoughts of prominent political scientist and professor, Avinash Kolhe.

When: May 10, 7 PM

Contact: forms.gle/bQrqsmMBND qc3qhJ8

Free

Sign up for art therapy

De-stress by joining a virtual art therapy session. It will be facilitated by counselling psychologist Shatarupa Chakraborty. You will need a notebook, pens, colours, magazines, scissors, glue, and other miscellaneous items.

When: May 10, 5 PM

Price: R499

Contact: team@dialogues.space

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Chetna Mehrotra, 42 Performing artiste

Mehrotra developed a new way of corporate training using the kinaesthetic style of performing art

Chetna Mehrotra is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. During her time as a corporate trainer, she realised that learning kinesthetically was more effective than a lecture. She founded Rangbhumi, which works in the area of applied theatre. Mehrotra designs customised curriculum for schools, teachers and corporates. Rangbhumi is conducting virtual sessions for children during the lockdown. They include theatre exercises based on shedding body inhibitions, voice work, etc.

Recommended by: Arti Bhandari, designing facilitator, says, “The arts-based training workshop by Chetna was insightful. It equipped me

with the tools of theatre, movement and play, to work with kids.”

Available for: Creating participatory and immersive performances

Charges: Rs 1,000 onwards for children's workshops, Rs 20,000 onwards for corporate sessions

Email: chetna@chetnamehrotra.com

Let's go to New York

If you'd rather be travelling to places instead of from your bedroom to living room, we've got just the cure for your cabin fever. There are plenty of ways to go on a trip while adhering to the lockdown. You can now head to New York City while on your couch. There are web resources for museums, galleries, comedy clubs, theatres, film screenings, city tours that allow you to experience the best of New York online. It doesn't matter if you're a child, teenager, or adult, there's something for everyone. Access the explore section from the link and get transported to Central Park or the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), watch avant-garde dance performances and enjoy chamber music.

www.nycgo.com/

There's some good news



Pic/Michelle Figueroa, Facebook

If you are tired of doom and gloom and wish to read news which doesn't make you panic about the future, @goodnews_movement is where you ought to head. The page was started by Spanish journalist Michelle Figueroa to broadcast positive news. Take for instance, the post about a law professor who carried his student's restless baby during a lecture to help the mother concentrate in class, or the post about a German grandma who used LEGO to create sturdy and cost-effective ramps to make her town accessible to people on wheelchairs. The page's 781k followers can vouch for its inspirational content. It also made waves, as the New Year began, for being the sole account followed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, keeping with their monthly tradition of changing their

follow list to feature worthy causes and organisations.

Instagram @goodnews_movement

Because the mind matters



Seema Jaiswal, Rajika Mehra and Naveen Maghnani

Mental Health Today (MHT) wants to be a one-stop-platform for all mental health needs, whether it is offering podcasts that discuss emotional well being or wanting to book an appointment with a psychologist for virtual therapy. “We want to become the bridge between mental health professionals and those seeking help, thereby minimising the stigma associated with it,” said Seema Jaiswal, co-founder of MHT and researcher at the department of geriatric mental health at KGMU. Jaiswal founded the platform with Rajika Mehra and Naveen Maghnani. Apart from therapeutic interventions, it also offers access to curated blogs and webinars. The mental health store lists books, apps and online courses.

mentalhealthtoday.co.in/

Let's read together

Share A Book India Association (SABIA) is a non-profit that aims to set up a library in every school so that all children have access to reading material. They want everyone to read, imagine, and grow. During the lockdown, they have started an online book club on Facebook. Read with SABIA is a virtual reading group, with 110 members, where the intention is to co-read against COVID-19. Each week, a new book is introduced as the Book of the Week on their Instagram page. An e-copy is shared with participants. If the book picked by SABIA doesn't interest a reader, they can select another one from a list of 19 recommendations. “The books we have selected cover three, broad themes: mental health, solitude, and dystopia. For instance, both, One Hundred Years of Solitude and 1984 reflect these themes and hence, they made it to our list,” says Srishti Parihar, co-founder and director of SABIA.

Instagram @shareabookindia

Different strokes for different folk

Folk Cloud wants to popularise folk music from all over the world and give folk artistes the recognition they deserve. The folk tunes available on the platform have been divided based on their regions of origin, and stem from diverse geographical backgrounds. You can choose to listen to a folk song or even contribute by adding a song to the virtual archive. In its “About” section, the website says that the folk music on its platform is not homogeneous, as it includes indigenous, aboriginal, ethnic, regional, rural, root, traditional ritual music, arranged folk music, and recreated folk music. One can even ask Folk Cloud to make a random playlist for you and explore previously unheard songs. For instance, we heard Iran's Amir Hayati play Khan Amiri on his tanbur (a string instrument generally used in Southern and Central Asia) and were pleasantly surprised by the vigorous yet melodious strumming that ensued.

folkcloud.com/

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news