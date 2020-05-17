Don't Miss today

Lol with Anu Menon

Unwind by attending a virtual standup show, Anu plus 2. It will feature comedians Anu Menon, Kajol Srinivasan and Rabhinder Kannan.

When: May 22, 6.45 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 249 onwards

For details: @soco_chennai, Instagram

Stream music for a cause

Listen to musicians from across the globe perform to raise funds for COVID-19 relief activities. Last week saw Raghu Dixit and Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan come together and strike a common chord. Stay tuned for this week's line-up.

When: May 23, 2 PM to 2 AM

Where Instagram

For details: commonroots.in/

Listen to a kabaddi coach

Hear the deputy coach of Patna Pirates, MV Sundaram, speak about kabaddi and his team. Get to know about the team's workout plans and recreational pass time.

When: May 18, 6 PM

Where: @patnapirates, Instagram live

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gabriella Ashtamkar, 24

Fashion designer/illustrator/graphic designer

Apart from working as a fashion designer in Mumbai, Ashtamkar does digital illustrations

Ashtamkar completed a three-year-long course at the Raffles Design International Mumbai in 2017. With a BA Honours in fashion design, she decided to start selling her artwork last year. This was when she launched an Instagram page, which features all her work, including digital sketches and illustrations. A self-taught illustrator, she would use YouTube videos to create artwork on an iPad. She makes fliers, poster designs, caricatures, logos, etc., for businesses. She also makes couples' illustrations for wedding invites.

Recommended by: Drishti Agarwal, a professional make-up artiste, says, “Gabriella's work is exquisite. I had asked her to create a custom illustration for my sister's wedding card. She made beautiful illustrations with a story to tell. Absolutely loved it.”

Available: Graphic illustration for wedding invites, company logos, photo frames, etc.

Charges: Rs 300 onwards

Instagram: @gabriella.ashtamkar

Road to film discovery



A still from Shyam Benegal's Sooraj ka Satvan Ghoda (1992)

Rahul Adidravidar, 22, describes himself as just another cinephile, but there is more to him than meets the eye. Adidravidar is a sales associate by profession and an ardent lover of movies. He runs an Instagram page called Ek Aur Cinephile, where he regularly posts meaningful excerpts from different movies, prompting his followers to watch and engage with the films. We love his passion for cinema, which comes across in every post on the page. “There are films which are true to life and its essence. They are too wonderful to keep them to myself. I wanted to share them with the rest of the world so I started this page in September 2018,” he explained. Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love was the first film he posted about. “When someone tells me how they discovered a certain film because of my page and absolutely enjoyed watching it with their family, my heart is full and I am touched.”

INSTAGRAM@ ekaurcinephile



Rahul Adidravidar

Hotspot alert



Pic/Ashish Raje

Being in touch with credible news and reliable information is critical at this moment. This website contains information about all the areas that have been declared containment zones in Mumbai. You can enter a particular pincode or name of a locality, and see a list of the Coronavirus hotspots corresponding to the particular address. Alternatively, the platform can also use your GPS to offer you this data, which has been gathered using information from the BMC, government sources and crowdsourced lists. This writer entered a residence pincode to check the accuracy of this virtual resource, and the website correctly listed the names of both buildings in the society where residents had shown symptoms and/or tested positive for COVID-19. The website also lists Mumbai’s Coronavirus stats: positive cases, deaths, recoveries.

www.covid19.gangashankar.com/

