Don't Miss today

Enroll your kid for a virtual acting class

Get your children to hone their acting skills, at a workshop designed specifically for young adults by Raell Padamsee's ACE. It will focus on enhancing one's imagination, building and perfecting communication skills through exciting activities.

When: June 10, 5 PM

Price: Rs 2,000

Call: 9320130013

Lol with Kunal Kamra

Tune in to see Kunal Kamra try previously untested material. Viewers can expect new jokes. Kamra's material will be laced with political commentary about our democracy's merits and flaws.

When: June 10, 9-10 PM

Price: Rs 300 onwards

Where: Zoom.us

Contact facebook.com/events/2858888380889827

Learn Gond art

Enroll yourself for a Gond art workshop meant for beginners, facilitated by artist Venkat Shyam. You will make paintings inspired from folk and tribal art, practised by the Gond tribe.

When: June 7, 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Price: R750

Contact: @me_meraki, Instagram

Watch classical dance

Catch a performance by Indian classical dancer Priyadarsini Govind, who will be portraying humour and its different shades in Indian poetry through a Bharatanatyam performance.

When: June 7, 6 PM;

Where: youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Kruti Trivedi, 34 Dance teacher and speech-drama facilitator

Available for: Dance, speech-drama training

Charges: Rs 1,000 onwards

Email: hello.creativedance@gmail.com

Kruti Trivedi was always passionate about dancing as it soothed her mind and body. When she started teaching, she came across people who were afraid to express their emotions. It served as an inspiration for her to start Kreative Tribes, an initiative designed to create a safe space for everybody to freely express themselves in a non-judgmental environment.

Owing to her background as a Kathak dancer, Trivedi uses dance as a medium of storytelling. She aims to help people build character and be comfortable in their skin. She has recently started an initiative called Dancing a Story in collaboration with Salome D'Souza, a storyteller. The concept is about self-expression through dance movement and storytelling.

Recommended by: Nicola Bhardwaj, grooming and personality coach, says, "I attended Kruti and Salome's workshop. It was liberating. I enjoyed expressing my thoughts and feelings through movement."

Web help for new green thumbs

If you love growing plants, you'll understand the disheartenment that comes when those that were thriving just a few weeks ago, suddenly look less than healthy. Whether it's yellowing stems or spots on leaves, here's some help. Picture This: Flower and Plant Identification app performs two functions. While its primary use is to helps users identify the flora they come across, it doesn't end there. There's also a diagnosis feature that requires you to upload pictures of the plant and the diseased area. We tried it on a yellowing lemon grass plant, which despite watering, looked like it was getting a sunburn. The app gave a detailed note on why leaves turn yellow and advice that extended beyond adding water—moving the plant to a place where it got less direct sunlight, removing some healthy leaves too to reduce the plant's water consumption. It may be advice for a novice, but it's certainly helpful.

Available on Playstore (Freemium)

Mental health musings

@the.unstill.mind is an aptly-named Instagram page that functions as a safe space for unstill minds to explore their inner landscape. Suhani Arora founded the page in April 2019 to share her experiences of living with anxiety. The 33-year-old has a Master's degree in International Relations from the prestigious LSE. However, she chose to write about mental health because it hit closer home. "All those years of living with anxiety, I often felt deeply alone and was convinced there was something 'wrong' with me. My community on Instagram reminds me every single day that I am neither alone nor broken, only that I am deeply human," says Arora. Her page also offers resources. She is a passionate advocate for seeking therapy, practising mindfulness and self-care. Her honest writing about issues like self-worth, guilt and productivity make for an insightful read.

Instagram @the.unstill.mind

The six-yard tale

In 2016, sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas quit their corporate jobs and launched Suta, a sustainable saree brand. The distinct aesthetic of the drapes, including plaid, ikat, and Benarasi, earned them a loyal fan following and a business worth R5.5 crore. Since then, they have had queries about their personal journey. Musings of Suta, a podcast launched on Hubhopper, includes 10 episodes where the two discuss the inspiration for the brand, reasons why the saree is perceived differently in rural and urban areas, and the evolution of the garment. Our favourite episode is about the summers they spent at their grandmother's 'made-in-heaven' Kolkata home and their recollections about her pastel coloured handloom sarees, suffused with soapnut fragrance that drew them to her like bees to a flower. Expect chatter on fun and serious facts around being an entrepreneur, their experiences with weavers, and why they want their sarees to reach as many cupboards as possible.

hubhopper.com

Londoner's ode to Indian cinema



A still from Interior Cafe Night

Simon Coates, professional artist, writer and curator, launched Tse Tse Fly Middle East in Dubai in 2015 as an experimental music and film club night. Here, he'd curate live performances and film screenings by experimental musicians and filmmakers, who questioned the commercial arts scene in the UAE. In May this year, Coates launched a unique project under Tse Tse Fly Middle East, which is an ode to experimental Indian cinema. "I started to look into experimental films by directors and artists from India and came across a couple of animation shorts. I wanted to move beyond the avant garde and profile work that was accessible to a wider audience without compromising on content and message. The secret to good curation is giving people what they want, rather than trying to tell audiences what you think they should watch," he says. On his website, Coates features Gitanjali Rao's Printed Rainbow and Interior Cafe Night, a film starring Naseeruddin Shah. "I ran the Dubai Arts Centre for a while, and Shah came over to star in a couple of plays in our theatre when I was there. He has a powerful presence," he adds.



Simon Coates

To recommend a film, email at info@thriving

Discovery of India

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, known for his succinct analysis of socio-political issues affecting our country, is back with another resource to help listeners understand India better. "The chance to provide an insight into the basic yet interesting questions about how India works is something I have been meaning to do for a long time," he says of the Maha Bharat podcast. He poses one question at the beginning of each episode and proceeds to break it down in the next 20 minutes. The first episode explored why India is a republic and the significance of January 26, while the next focused on what sensex means and how it is an index reflecting the stock market's robustness. Maha Bharat is a guide to the inner workings of the world's largest democracy.

Maha Bharat on Spotify

