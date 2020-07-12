Don't Miss today

Make grain-free treats

Enrol for a three-day online cooking class, led by SHARAN India. You will be taught how to prepare tasty and easy grain-free dishes to achieve optimal health and well-being. The menu includes gnocchi, cookies, kheer and savoury crepes.

When: July 15-17, 7 PM

Price: Rs 1,000

To book: www.sharan-india.org/

Listen to horror stories

If you've had a hair-raising experience, and would like to share it, join C.L.A.P's Open Mic: Horror Special. Audience can register for free.

When: July 16, 8 PM

Price: Rs 75 (for participation)

To book: www.clap.center/

Grow veggies

Be part of an online gardening workshop, where you will learn how to grow organic vegetables on your balcony or terrace. The session will include understanding sunlight, and manure, and seed sowing.

When: July 12, 3 PM

Price: Rs 550

Call: 9833251324

Learn all about blogging

Join blogger Aastha Thakkar for a creative writing workshop. The training session includes basic

tips and tricks.

When: July 18, 5 PM

Price: Rs 199

Call: 9930931616

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Radhika Pathak, 30 Offline film editor

Self-taught video editor, Pathak is responsible for putting flow to the visuals.

Availanle for: Offline and online editing

Charges: Starting Rs 3,000 per hour

Email at: pathakradhika 2942@gmail.com

Pathak's passion for films began with watching world cinema at the Pune International Film Festival. An Arts major in the German language, Pathak learnt film editing by watching and observing films and by assisting a senior editor and then working on independent, commissioned projects. Her expertise lies in being an offline film editor, which means she edits the footage even before it goes in post-production for colour correction et al. She tries to be unique by blending film editing with her life and by treating it with the love and respect that it deserves. Pathak recently finished editing an independent feature film, which will travel to film festivals in the coming months.

Recommended by: Three-time national award-winning director, Sunil Sukthankar, says, “She worked with us on Astu (2014) and Mazi Shala (2015). I loved her creative enthusiasm, sharp grasping capacity and ability to build a working relationship with the team.”

