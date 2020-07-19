Don't Miss today

Pen a story

Enrol for Stories of Change, a writing workshop for beginners. It will be facilitated by Asha Francis, a writer and trainer. You will get to share your stories with a group of like-minded people and read theirs too.

When: July 25, 11 AM – 1 PM

Price: Rs 399

Contact: @dialoguesspace, Instagram

Lol with Angad

End your week on a funny note with Angad Singh Ranyal. The stand-up comic is sure to make you laugh with his slice of life jokes and observational humour.

When: July 25, 8 PM

Price: Rs 399

Conact: comedy@oml.in

Participate in storytelling

Play a part in Mehak Mirza Prabhu's interactive storytelling session. Participants will become characters and take the story forward. They will get to

control its journey and help decide its end.

When: July 19, 5 PM

Price: Rs 299;

Contact: kopal@tapeatale.com

Learn to play badminton online

Get your kid to attend virtual badminton lessons based on Prakash Padukone's training curriculum. Licensed coaches will conduct sessions focused on training, nutrition and fitness.

When: July 20 onwards

Price: Rs 413 onwards

Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCKeTIxIZvZoGzEIUXTjQhgiYlcHuLU85hH2wjI6ueav2USA/viewform

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Sheffy George, 36 Cinematographer

George has worked with leading names in the film industry.

Available for: Feature films, ad films, corporate AVs and documentaries.

Charges: Rs 15,000-25,000 per day (12 hours shift).

Email: sheffy.george@gmail.com

Sheffy George has been part of the film industry since 2010. He started his career as Kiran Rao's assistant at Aamir Khan Productions, during the making of her maiden feature film, Dhobi Ghat. Post that, he worked on more films including the National Award-winning Thithi, as the Chief Assistant Director. He has also worked

on advertisements.

He studied filmmaking from Mindscreen Film Institute, founded by Rajeev Menon (veteran DoP of films such as Guru and Bombay). He also runs a production house, Eager Beaver Productions. One of the projects George is currently working on is a digital film for Puma featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recommended by: Harish Gadappa, director, says, "In one word, I would describe Sheffy's work as meticulous. It reflects his love for his craft. His demeanour on and off the film set assures one that the product is in safe hands and a beautiful film is on its way."

