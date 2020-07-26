Don't Miss today

Listen to jazz music

Hear James Robinson croon at The Roots. Robinson is an old-school crooner, influenced by the likes of Curtis Mayfield. His song-writing reflects his deep concern for the historical struggles and triumphs of black people in America.

When: July 26, 9 PM

Price: R99; CONTACT:

@freeflowjamrooms, Facebook

Play virtual housie

Unwind as you play a game of housie on the Telegram app. It will be hosted by Kasa Kai Mumbai and each game will last for an hour. You stand a chance to win many prizes and have a fun evening at the same time.

When: Till July 31, 5 PM and 10 PM

Price: Rs 60

Register: https://www.kasakaimumbai.com/

Call: 930931616

Watch a play on TV

Catch Zee Theatre's teleplay Dance Like a Man. Written by Mahesh Dattani, and starring Lillete Dubey, Vijay Crishna, Suchitra Pillai and Joy Sengupta, it is a story about a family of classical dancers.

When: July 26, 2 PM and 6 PM;

Where Tata Sky Theatre

Sign your kid up for a storytelling session

Get your child to attend a virtual, mythological storytelling session hosted by Kadambari Mehta and others.

When: July 27, 5 PM;

Price: Rs 800 per child;

Register: https://playydate.in/search/eventpublicprofile

Call: 9820821296

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Tania Louis Pianist

Recommended: Samina Vaidya says, "My 10-year-old son Shayaan has been learning piano from Elizabeth and Tania for over three years. They are not just his music teachers, but his lifeskill coaches. Their patience with their students and their love for teaching music has been therapeutic for my son."

Tania Louis has been teaching the piano and training to teach under the tutelage of her mother, Elizabeth John Louis, for the past four years. She began as a substitute teaching assistant and soon realised that she loved teaching, thus becoming a full-time faculty alongside her mother at the Juliane Ehrenberg Music School in Colaba.

At the institute, Louis teaches all age groups, with her oldest student being 78 years old. Her introductory music classes for kids, We Love Music, covers music literacy and exam-focused courses. With student requests coming in from all over the world, they have started a distance learning course online, which is proving useful during the lockdown.

Available for: Piano lessons Charges: Rs 690 per class; Email at: tan.inallweather@gmail.com

The restroom revolution



Ojaswwee Sharma and Dhananjay Chauhan

In December 2017, Ojaswwee Sharma was returning home to Chandigarh after the NFDC Film Bazaar in Goa. On his way, he read about transgender activist Dhananjay Chauhan in a newspaper, and decided to meet her to explore this famous example of transgender education in a mainstream public university in North India, and the development of transgender rights post the NALSA Judgement of 2014. "Her story was unique. After her, three other transgender students got admission in the varsity," Sharma says. Admitted is a biographical docudrama on the life of Mx. Dhananjay Chauhan, which she narrates herself. Available for free viewing on YouTube, Admitted has been supported by the Canadian High Commission in India.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V__QNg3jkhY

Learn from the best



Ranveer Allahbadia with Siddharth Roy Kapoor

If you are a fan of Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps's self-improvement videos, tune into The Ranveer Show. What we liked was the roster of guests— Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Glenn McGrath and Dwayne Bravo, as well as Terminator stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. The content is interesting too, because Allahbadia deviates from the banal interview questions, to have his guests introspect about everything from mental health, managing money to dealing with fame and failure. Saif, for instance, talks about being a "slow learner". "I am still learning and getting better at acting and at life. The better you get at these things, the more you enjoy it," he shares.

YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Podcast, Gaana and Google Podcast

Persian poetry free of colonial grip

Persian Poetics is the brainchild of 23-year-old translator Muhammad Ali, who started the project as a hobby. He translates Persian poetry into English for those who don't speak the language, but wish to connect with it. "As I become aware of the colonial narratives embedded in the translations of Persian poetry, the ethos of my project has shifted over time. I dispel ignorant translations and push back against some of the problematic ones." When Ali posts Coleman Barks's translations of Rumi juxtaposed with his own of the Sufi bard, you see the difference, his words shining authentically.

@persianpoetics, Instagram and Twitter

The artsy talk show



Amit Meena with his hyper-realistic sketch of the Buddha

The lockdown prompted many to showcase their skills by going live on Instagram. Amit Meena found that people who were talking to artists, were parroting the same questions—what inspires them to make art and their process. Stepping away, he launched a light-hearted talk show, Why So Artsy? Three episodes are out, featuring Anubhav Gangwar, Arjun Kutty and Sunny Sohal. "Sunny spoke to me candidly about choosing art as a career and what that struggle might look like for a budding artist. He studied engineering and worked at a job for four years before he decided to pursue art full-time."

Catch: @_amitkumarmeena, IGTV

Know what's local

Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's words to support local brands, two software developers, Warren Fernandes and Sharath Danthalapelli from Bengaluru, have created an app that tells you where a product comes from by scanning a barcode. "Given how complex modern supply chains can get, identifying and supporting local brands isn't as easy as one might think," says Fernandes. "An example of this is Apple, an American brand whose products are manufactured in China. So, even though the box says 'made in China,' the profits go to America," says Fernandes. Another example is Nivia, a German brand whose products are manufactured in India. Or Peter England, an Indian brand that sounds foreign.

Dowland: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.warren.atma_nirbhar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news