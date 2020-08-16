Don't Miss today

Learn about the fate of art



Rithika Merchant

Join artist-activist Durga Gawde, visual artist Rithika Merchant and artistic director, St+art India Foundation Hanif Kureshi for a conversation on art with curator Veeranganakumari Solanki. The new episode, which is part of Art Redefined Today 2020 by Kommune India and Avid Learning, will see the panel discuss the changing face of Identity as depicted by artists.

When: August 20, 6 to 7.30 PM

Where: Zoom session

RSVP: https://www.avidlearning.in/

Free

Paint Madhubani on a bottle

Explore your creative side at an online Madhubani art workshop. You will be taught to paint motifs of birds, animals on glass bottles.

When: August 20

Price: Rs 700

To book: https://www.facebook.com/Anujas-Paintings-538646226310502/

Attend a webinar on literature



Rizio Yohannan

Hear philosopher Bhikhu Parekh, poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra and writer Rizio Yohannan talk.

When: August 19, 6-7.30 PM

Contact: Facebook, @TheMargFoundation

Register: https://meeting.zoho.in/meeting/register?sessionId=1310226335

Dig into mutton pulav

If you missed ordering the special Parsi Navroze Bhonu, fret not. Tanaz Godiwala is taking orders for Khordad Sal, which falls on August 21. There's patra ni machhi, salli chicken, mutton pulav, Russian pattice, and custard. All orders must be given a day prior.

Price: Rs250 onwards (only a la carte deliveries)

To order: 9594046775 (WhatsApp)

Lol with Boman and Co.

Bring some laughs into your Navroze celebrations with Boman Irani's laugh riot, Pretty Boman. The play, which also stars Danesh Irani, Darius Shroff and others, is the story of a failed director who is out to make a movie with no money, no script and no actors. You will get a link to the play once you book your ticket.

When: August 16, 12 AM onwards (for 24 hours)

Where: YouTube

Price: Rs 500

To book: 9167198806

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Sakshi Jain, 31 Animal communicator

Jain helps you understand your pets better

Available for: Telepathic animal and nature communication

Charges: Rs 1,000 onwards, for a general chat

Email: sakshi.j08@gmail.com

A year ago, when Sakshi Jain's dog Alfred was unwell, she sought help from Manjiri Latey, an animal communicator from Earthwise. Latey successfully guided Jain with Alfred's health and also got her curious about the topic. She took it upon herself to learn the skills of animal communication from Latey to better connect with animals. She believes that as a communicator, her duty is to provide a voice to the voiceless and help humans understand their furry friends better. The most common questions she gets are regarding the pet showing unusual behaviour—Why did she run away from the house? Why is he not eating? Jain requests you to share a couple of pictures of the pet and asks you some questions about them. Once done, she starts communicating with the pet telepathically.

Recommended by: Ketki Balyan, student, says, "I wanted to know how my puppy was adapting to our home and how he was feeling about our other dog. Sakshi was able to tell me a lot about Mango."

Poster art brings relief



Chayanika Iyer

The pandemic prompted Chayanika Iyer to think about how they could help some of the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community. "I collaborated with five artists, Amritanshu Das, Jo, Priya Dali, Shruti Bhiwandiwala and Vai. I wanted to highlight queer brilliance, while aiding queer relief efforts," they say. The collaboration led to five posters with LGBTQIA+ themes, two in Hindi, and one each in Marathi, Odia and Tamil.



Posters created by LGBTQIA+ artists Jo and Vai

The Tamil poster by Vai carries powerful lyrics from the film Oomai Vizhigal: Let there be wars, let there be blood, But we can't let our goals waver (can we?) In the heat of our blood, let our fears burn, But we can never let our principles die (can we?) The proceeds from the sale (R350 each) amounting to R40,000 has been donated to trans activist Grace Banu's Ketto fundraiser to help trans women in Tamil Nadu.

@chayanikaiyer, Instagram

Thank key workers



Aanshi Gupta and Tara Luthra

Write to Recognize is a movement in gratitude. Inspired by the Crisis Project UK, Tara Luthra and Aanshi Gupta founded it "to thank frontline workers who have shown exemplary service during the Coronavirus pandemic." They share the story of a key worker with a volunteer, who then writes a letter of appreciation to them. According to the 21-year-olds, the definition of a key worker should be expanded to include secretaries of housing societies, security guards, delivery persons, shopkeepers, apart from recognising the incomparable efforts of health professionals and police personnel. "These people are putting themselves at risk every day. They make it so easy for us to stay home that we take their work for granted." So far, they have managed to reach 200 frontline workers, including doctors, pilots from the Vande Bharat Mission and those who have contributed to community kitchens. They have recently started a chapter in the USA.



A letter penned by a volunteer

@writetorecognize, Instagram; visit writetorecognize.ind.in/

Mumbai in the pages

Human resource professional Apurva Dalvi was bitten by the art bug six years ago, and expressed her creativity through DIY gifts she'd made for family and friends. It's her bookmarks that were especially a hit. "Somehow, most of those I am close to, like reading. I'd watch online videos to make at-home craft." The lockdown prompted her to take her craft seriously, and consider selling her pieces on social media. "From vada pav to cutting chai and so much else that we now miss during this self-isolation period, Mumbai's vignettes find space on my hand-painted water colour bookmarks (R50)."

@chaimeetsart, Instagram

Audio news from budding journalist

Taniya Roy started a fortnightly podcast, The Fourth Estate, as a lockdown experiment. It was also a way to fulfill her dream of reading news on the radio. The Asian School of Journalism graduate decided she'd launch her own news capsule instead of wait for a media firm to hire her. Delhi-based Roy says the podcast titled The Fourth Estate, which carries a news bulletin, the day's stories and a reporters' diary, aims to explain important events in the field of business, economics and politics.

On HubHopper, Spotify, TuneIn, Google podcasts, Pocketcast, Podcast Addict, Bullhorn, Listen Notes and Podkicker

Groove to nostalgia

The 9teen is a Vizag-based band known for their quarantine covers. Be it the theme songs of mythological TV shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, or classics like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the 9teen has posted uniquely melodious mashups on social media. Lav Jaiswal, Abhilash Murala and Arun O Conner sing beautifully, while Murala and O Conner play the guitar, and Jaiswal strums the ukulele. We personally liked their take on viral Bhojpuri numbers and Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

@the9teen__, Instagram

