Don't Miss today

Make gluten-free meals

Enrol for the gluten-free series, and receive a new recipe on WhatsApp every day, including breakfast, lunch, snacks and dessert recipes like oatmeal muffins, jowar tikkis, and more.

When: September 1-30, 8 AM to 9 PM

Where: WhatsApp

Price: Rs 1,180

Contact: @sharanindia, Instagram

Lol with Devesh Dixit

Bring in the weekend with some laughs. Hear comic Devesh Dixit, a regular on Delhi's stand up comedy circuits. Dixit is known for his observational humour and his act revolves around him.

When: September 4, 8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 399

Contact: @punchliners.in, Instagram

Watch a one-man show

Attend Anupam Kher's virtual dramatisation, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. It is the autobiographical journey of a man who should have been a failure, but instead manipulated his destiny to become a success.

When: September 5, 7 PM

Price: Rs 299 onwards

Contact: @actorprepares, Instagram

Groove with Leonel

Join Leonel Sequeria for a virtual dance class. He will be teaching you a piece based on the day-to-day grind of travelling in the local.

When: August 30, 6 AM onwards

Price: Rs 150

Contact: @dancewithmadhuri, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gopi Valia Shenoy, 35 Pen artist

Shenoy is a pen artist who creates designs inspired by nature

Since childhood, Gopi Valia Shenoy wanted to pursue a career in the field of arts. While that didn't happen, a few years ago, she showcased her art at an exhibition held at the NCPA in 2015. While her job kept her busy, the lockdown made her relaunch her brand Pen Artistry By Gopi. She also tied up with Society6, an online store, which prints her designs on merchandise.

Shenoy has studied graphic designing from Parsons—ISDI Mumbai. While pen art is her core, she also takes up a wide range of work, including prints, customised designs to create brand logos. She is currently working on plans to start online classes to teach pen art through one-on-one classes.

Recommended by: Rima Medhi, founder of Creatiwitty.inc, says, "Gopi is immensely talented. I reached out to her for help with my brand vision. She is intuitive, patient and a keen listener. Her approach is unique. It's almost like she can visualise your thoughts and put them in her designs."

Available for: Pen art frames, prints and logos

Charges: Rs 8,000 plus

Email at: gopi.penartistry@gmail.com

