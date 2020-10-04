Don't Miss today

Educate yourself on Mumbai's biodiversity

Check out wildlife buff and illustrator Rohan Chakravarty's map featuring Mumbai's unique blend of biodiversity. From a forest ruled by leopards in the heart of the city and beaches full of marine life to wetlands flocked by flamingos, and mangroves full of fiddler crabs, Mumbai has them all.

Where: http://www.greenhumour.com/2020/09/biodiversity-map-of-mumbai.html

Free

Donate to feed strays

Help animal welfare organisations such as Animals Matter to Me, to keep stray

dogs and cats safe and well fed. Donate as much as you can on this World Animals Day. These animals deserve all the love.

When October 4 onwards

Donate: https://www.amtmindia.org/covid19/

Call: 9967795660

Register for a run to save flamingos

Run a solo, virtual marathon organised by Wandering Souls. You can opt to run a three, five, 10 or half marathon on World Migratory Bird Day. The organisation will contribute R5 per km covered by participants towards wetland and mangrove preservation, the natural habitat of flamingos.

When: October 10, 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Register: https://pages.razorpay.com/rffvirtual

Price: Rs 149;

Call: 8169084819

Lol with pet parent Karunesh Talwar

Tune into comic Karunesh Talwar's stand-up show, Bachche Ka Kutta, this weekend. Talwar will cracks jokes about his relationship with his pet dog Scout and more.

When: October 9, 10.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 499

Contact: @karuneshtalwar, Instagram

Mirror for our times

The irony was reading this book, in the times that we are living in. The novella is about a cock that has allegedly created paranoia in a village in Kerala, with its crowing. It begins when one powerful man, Chaakku, hears it, and informs the police. Soon afterwards, a bunch of villagers claim to see the screeching rooster. It isn't long before everyone joins the gossipy chorus about a cock that crows so loud that it drowns the sound of temple bells, and disrupts the qurbana in church. The butterfly effect, yes. But how dare a cock do that? The villagers have a plan—they must kill it. But the cock is an elusive bugger.



Unni R

So elusive, that the distraught villagers who don't know whom to pin the blame for the crowing, which could well be a combined fit of hallucination, decide to put the onus on a man, Kochukuttan, the only person with the ability to reason. They claim that he mimicked the sound. By then, they have killed all the crows in the village. Someone has to be held guilty. Even the village sir who once taught young men to be wary of "people shoving primitive ideas in your face, while science was making so much progress" is now convinced otherwise. That's how folklore becomes an absurd truth, and fact, an illusion. Was the cock the culprit, or was it man, or was there even a crime in the first place?

amazon.in; Rs 399

Hand blocked clay makes trinkets

From chunky handcrafted ajrakh nosepins and indigo earrings, to clay neck-pieces, and cloth sling bags (Rs 300 and Rs 700), Art Soul might be the answer to your #Vocal4Handmade splurge. Crafted and designed by Harshita Shaktawat, the collection is a result of her experiments with materials. "For most of my work, I've used hand-block techniques to take imprints on clay. I have also made jewellery out of pure cement, and hand-painted on it." We thought her eyewear chains were unusual. Made with beads and tassels, the chain when worn along with your favourite pair of sunglasses, will give you that Boho chic feel.

artsoulstudio.in

For all your pet queries



Meghana and Sahil with Bagel

Comedian Sahil Shah and events professional Meghana Bhogle are spouses and partners behind Pawedcast. "If you want to take this journey with us, of understanding dogs, cats, our favourite indies, the process of adoption, fostering, rescuing, taking care of your first pet and so much more, stay tuned!" they say on their page. Each episode lasts 25 minutes. Shah's enthusiasm and Bhogle's deadpan manner make a good marriage. We liked the episode where they busted common myths around cats. It featured cat parents, Rohan Joshi and Kaneez Surka, among others.

@goodestboysofbombay, IGTV

What's your type?



Amrish Puri at a desk with an old typographic poster

Manav Dhiman started the Type From Home (TFH) project on Instagram two months ago. "It is an open invitation for anyone to design a 'TFH' ligature. In writing and typography, a ligature occurs where two or more letters are joined as a single glyph. The most common example would be when you type out 'fi' or 'ff', depending on the font you are using, it joins those two letters for better readability. "The ampersand actually developed as a ligature for 'e' and 't'," says the graphic and type designer.



Manav Dhiman

People, who want their work to be featured on Dhiman's page, can post their designs on their Instagram accounts, tag @typefromhome, and use the hashtag #typefromhome. "The motive is to just get designers to flex their creative muscles. And at a time like this, it's a nice way to build community around typography. Type is a niche field; most people aren't aware that someone actually spends time drawing every character in the fonts they use on a day to day basis.

@typefromhome, Instagram

