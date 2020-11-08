Search

Don't Miss today

Updated: 08 November, 2020 09:08 IST | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | Mumbai

Make gluten-free mithai ÃÂ» Where: Zoom; When: 4 PM; PRICE: Rs 1,770; Call: 9867455009

Paint fireworks on paper

Paint fireworks on paper

Enrol your kid for a Diwali fireworks painting workshop. An artist will be guiding the little ones to draw, as well as paint, using poster colours. This is a great way to nurture emotional growth, build problem-solving and motor skills.
When: November 12, 4.30 PM-6.30 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 399
Call: 9619273009

Sail towards good times

Sail towards good times

Celebrate Diwali watching the city's skyline from the Arabian Sea. With sailing operations resuming, it'll be a great way to get friends and family onboard for a fun, two hour-long sailboat ride. After all, there's no better way to experience the coastline than from a yacht.
When: All days of the week; 7 AM and 4 PM
Where: Gateway of India, Colaba
Price: Rs 6,000 onwards
Call: 9321365152

Light a DIY candle

Light a DIY candle

Attend a candle decoupage workshop, and learn how to decoupage a candle using blow torch technique and heat gun technique. The candles are ideal for gifting, too.
When: November 8, 5 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 500
Call: 8447367821

Deliver happiness

Deliver happiness

Lift the spirit of the festivities by sweetening things up with a limited-edition range of Diwali donuts. From divine motichoor, delightful katli and soanpapdi pataka, the flavours are both, delicious and festive.
Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets
Price: Rs 105 onwards
To order: Zomato

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 08 November, 2020 09:08 IST

Tags

sunday mid-day

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK