Don't Miss today

Paint fireworks on paper

Enrol your kid for a Diwali fireworks painting workshop. An artist will be guiding the little ones to draw, as well as paint, using poster colours. This is a great way to nurture emotional growth, build problem-solving and motor skills.

When: November 12, 4.30 PM-6.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 399

Call: 9619273009

Sail towards good times

Celebrate Diwali watching the city's skyline from the Arabian Sea. With sailing operations resuming, it'll be a great way to get friends and family onboard for a fun, two hour-long sailboat ride. After all, there's no better way to experience the coastline than from a yacht.

When: All days of the week; 7 AM and 4 PM

Where: Gateway of India, Colaba

Price: Rs 6,000 onwards

Call: 9321365152

Light a DIY candle

Attend a candle decoupage workshop, and learn how to decoupage a candle using blow torch technique and heat gun technique. The candles are ideal for gifting, too.

When: November 8, 5 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 500

Call: 8447367821

Deliver happiness

Lift the spirit of the festivities by sweetening things up with a limited-edition range of Diwali donuts. From divine motichoor, delightful katli and soanpapdi pataka, the flavours are both, delicious and festive.

Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets

Price: Rs 105 onwards

To order: Zomato

