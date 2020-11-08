Don't Miss today
Make gluten-free mithai ÃÂ» Where: Zoom; When: 4 PM; PRICE: Rs 1,770; Call: 9867455009
Paint fireworks on paper
Enrol your kid for a Diwali fireworks painting workshop. An artist will be guiding the little ones to draw, as well as paint, using poster colours. This is a great way to nurture emotional growth, build problem-solving and motor skills.
When: November 12, 4.30 PM-6.30 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 399
Call: 9619273009
Sail towards good times
Celebrate Diwali watching the city's skyline from the Arabian Sea. With sailing operations resuming, it'll be a great way to get friends and family onboard for a fun, two hour-long sailboat ride. After all, there's no better way to experience the coastline than from a yacht.
When: All days of the week; 7 AM and 4 PM
Where: Gateway of India, Colaba
Price: Rs 6,000 onwards
Call: 9321365152
Light a DIY candle
Attend a candle decoupage workshop, and learn how to decoupage a candle using blow torch technique and heat gun technique. The candles are ideal for gifting, too.
When: November 8, 5 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 500
Call: 8447367821
Deliver happiness
Lift the spirit of the festivities by sweetening things up with a limited-edition range of Diwali donuts. From divine motichoor, delightful katli and soanpapdi pataka, the flavours are both, delicious and festive.
Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets
Price: Rs 105 onwards
To order: Zomato
