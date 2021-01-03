Don't Miss today
Kick start your NY with a barbeque brunch >> Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai; When: 12.30 PM 4PM; Entry: Rs 2,599 Onwards; Call: 66761149.
Learn to document
Attend a live session led by filmmakers Esha Paul and Naman Saraiya who will take you through a very intensive session on fundamentals of documentary filmmaking.
When: January 9, 5 PM to 6.30 PM
Where: Online
Register: www.avidlearning.in
Ladies, all the way
This Whisky Women's Wednesday night will see an all American line up of three American whiskies - Buffalo Trace, Benchmark No.8 and Sazerac Rye, along with a welcome cocktail and nibbles. There are only 10 spots and it's strictly for women only. Perfect for a ladies night out.
Where: La La Land (Atria Rooftop), Worli
Price: Rs 2500 per person
Register: 96197 78984
Meet a person with a skill you can use
As a child, Hosangadi wanted to be a vet, but life turned out differently and she ended up becoming a journalist. A few years into her corporate life, she stumbled upon a video of Anna Breytenbach telepathically communicating with a black leopard called Spirit and that is where she got fascinated with the field. She further trained with Dr Maia Kincaid and Manjiri Latey. As a certified telepathic inter-species communicator, her role is to be a medium of communication between animals and humans. She conveys the messages that animals have for their humans and vice versa, which helps both understand each other better and aids better bonding.
Priyanka Hosangadi, 34 Animal communicator
Bridges the communication gap between animals and humans
Available for: Telepathic inter-species communication
Charges: Varies. Proceeds
Go to animal welfare: priyanka.hosangadi@gmail.com
Go a little wild
Head to the dense forests of Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary-home to black panthers, bisons, elephants, leopard cats, civets, and tigers and more than 300 species of birds. Think an extended weekend full of rafting opportunities, jungle walks, water zorbing, bird watching and crocodile spotting.
When: January 9 to 12
Price: Rs 9,000
Register: www.darkgreenadventures.com
Soar to new heights
Let tiny tots of up to five years learn the joys of Makar Sankranti with this workshop that includes Apu's stories and a DIY kit to make their own kite and decorate with a kolam.
When: January 9, 11 AM to 12.30 PM
Price: Rs 300
Where: Online
Call: 9833554274
