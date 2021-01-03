Don't Miss today

Learn to document

Attend a live session led by filmmakers Esha Paul and Naman Saraiya who will take you through a very intensive session on fundamentals of documentary filmmaking.

When: January 9, 5 PM to 6.30 PM

Where: Online

Register: www.avidlearning.in

Ladies, all the way

This Whisky Women's Wednesday night will see an all American line up of three American whiskies - Buffalo Trace, Benchmark No.8 and Sazerac Rye, along with a welcome cocktail and nibbles. There are only 10 spots and it's strictly for women only. Perfect for a ladies night out.

Where: La La Land (Atria Rooftop), Worli

Price: Rs 2500 per person

Register: 96197 78984

Meet a person with a skill you can use

As a child, Hosangadi wanted to be a vet, but life turned out differently and she ended up becoming a journalist. A few years into her corporate life, she stumbled upon a video of Anna Breytenbach telepathically communicating with a black leopard called Spirit and that is where she got fascinated with the field. She further trained with Dr Maia Kincaid and Manjiri Latey. As a certified telepathic inter-species communicator, her role is to be a medium of communication between animals and humans. She conveys the messages that animals have for their humans and vice versa, which helps both understand each other better and aids better bonding.

Priyanka Hosangadi, 34 Animal communicator

Bridges the communication gap between animals and humans

Available for: Telepathic inter-species communication

Charges: Varies. Proceeds

Go to animal welfare: priyanka.hosangadi@gmail.com

Go a little wild

Head to the dense forests of Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary-home to black panthers, bisons, elephants, leopard cats, civets, and tigers and more than 300 species of birds. Think an extended weekend full of rafting opportunities, jungle walks, water zorbing, bird watching and crocodile spotting.

When: January 9 to 12

Price: Rs 9,000

Register: www.darkgreenadventures.com

Soar to new heights

Let tiny tots of up to five years learn the joys of Makar Sankranti with this workshop that includes Apu's stories and a DIY kit to make their own kite and decorate with a kolam.

When: January 9, 11 AM to 12.30 PM

Price: Rs 300

Where: Online

Call: 9833554274

