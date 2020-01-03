Don't muck around with Test cricket

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In an effort to popularise Test cricket among the masses, the game's traditional format is actually in danger of losing its charm — at least among the practitioners of the longer version.

Pink ball Tests have been lapped up by the paying public and is deemed a fine innovation, but it will be a while before the players are completely satisfied and comfortable to play more than a solitary day-night Test in a series. But Australia seem to be so enamoured by the pink ball and lights that they expected India (who had no experience of a pink ball Test cricket) to play the opening Test of last season's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was justifiably turned down.

Visibility of the ball is an issue and to be fair to the players, they haven't made a huge fuss about it. Of course, that could be out of fear, since a negative view could be viewed as being non-progressive.

How much player feedback the International Cricket Council or the respective Boards are inviting is anyone's guess, but players/coaches must have a voice especially in Test cricket, which in many ways, ought to be sacrosanct.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts backed four-day Tests. A lot of Test matches ended inside four days or less, the administrators reasoned. Is that more important to them than the fascinating battles which take place on a Day Five pitch? It's one thing to make Test cricket interesting and quite another to reduce it to a longer version of one-day cricket.

Rather than being alarmed by the number or days five-day Tests use up, the custodians of the game should wake up to the fact that the amount of two-Test series held across the globe is farcical and don't give contests a good name.

Sure, Test cricket's image as a spectator sport should be enhanced, but to take away its fibre is just not cricket.

