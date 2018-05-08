Don't nix Iran nuke deal, Boris Johnson tells Donald Trump
The call came in an op-ed piece in The New York Times that was signed by foreign secretary Boris Johnson, ahead of a meeting with officials from the US administration in Washington on Monday
UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson
Britain has appealed to US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal as a key deadline approaches, saying that while it is not perfect there is no better alternative.
US President Donald Trump
Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on May 12, demanding his country's European allies "fix the terrible flaws" in it.
The nuclear deal was struck in 2015. "At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran," Johnson wrote. He argued that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been granted extra powers to monitor Iran's nuclear facilities. "Now that these handcuffs are in place, I see no possible advantage in casting them aside." Johnson wrote.
France, Germany stick to deal
The foreign ministers of France and Germany say they will hold on to the nuclear agreement with Iran. France's top diplo-mat, Jean-Yves Le Driann said on Monday, "We will continue it independently of the American decision." His German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said Berlin, too, wants to stick by the deal, which he said, "makes the world a safer place and without it, the world would be less safe."
