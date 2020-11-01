'Don't play dirty politics over Pulwama' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flayed certain opposition parties for "playing dirty politics" on last year's Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all political parties "not to play in the hands of anti-national forces" trying to break the country.

He said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of the brave soldiers in the Pulwama attack, some people indulged in dirty politics for their political gains.

The Prime Minister said that the "truth" behind the February 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a car bomb blast, had been accepted in Pakistan Parliament.

Modi's remarks come days after Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted to his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in the National Assembly.

Modi paid tribute to 'Iron Man Of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for his contribution to national unity and integrity and said: "Today, 130 crore countrymen are working towards building a strong and competent nation wherein there is equality of all and immense opportunities.

"Only a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) nation can be assured of progress as well as national security. Therefore, the country is moving towards becoming self-sufficient in the defence sector. Not only this, India's mindset and approach towards safeguarding its borders have also seen a considerable change," the Prime Minister said while speaking after paying tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat on his 145th birth anniversary.

"Today, while watching the paramilitary forces' parade, there was another picture in my mind -- of the Pulwama terror attack. The country can never forget that when the whole country was saddened by the martyrdom of its brave soldiers, some people were not part of that sorrow. Instead, they were looking to derive political mileage from the Pulwama attack."

"The country cannot forget what kind of language was spoken and how many divisive statements were made by several Opposition parties. The country cannot forget the low-level politics which was at its peak -- filled with selfish means and arrogance when the nation was reeling under a brutal blow," the Prime Minister added.

Modi said that news from neighbouring Pakistan a few days ago and the manner in which truth behind the terror attack was accepted in Parliament there had exposed the real faces of several opposition leaders before the country.

"To what extent such people can stoop to for their selfish political interests is evident from the politicisation of the Pulwama attack, which is a primary example of divisive politics," the Prime Minister remarked.

Modi urged all political parties not to indulge in such politics for securing national security and the morale of our security forces.

"In order to fulfil your selfish political interests, knowingly or unknowingly playing into the hands of anti-national forces, neither will you be able to serve national interests nor those of your political outfit," he cautioned.

"We must always remember that the nation's interest is above all. When we keep everyone's interests in mind, only then will we prosper and develop as a nation," Modi added.

