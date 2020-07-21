'Don't rob your partner's floral mask', reads Twinkle Khanna's comment on Akshay Kumar's video

Just like most of the times, Twinkle Khanna was in the mood for some banter with husband-actor Akshay Kumar on social media. On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared a video, where he is seen urging people to wear masks. He further added that if they don't wear masks, they would be prepared to get abused in their respective languages. At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar wears a face mask.

The caption of the video read: "Got your keys, your phone, your wallet, your... face mask? If you don't want to be cursed in every Indian language, don't forget to put on your mask before stepping out of the house. Let's make this the #safenormal @thesafenormal [sic]"

Now, what caught everyone's attention was Twinkle Khanna's comment on the video. Take a look at the video first, and then find out Twinkle's witty take on it:

Twinkle Khanna was quick to comment on Akshay's post. She wrote, "Also get your own mask and don't rob your partner's freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal." Twinkle comment got over 2000 likes on Instagram and almost 137 comments, solely on her comment.

This is not the first time Twinkle and Akshay have indulged in such funny exchange on social media. The couple keeps posting such witty retorts.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar seeks revenge after wifey Twinkle Khanna changes his iPad password

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, earlier this month, shared the unit of his upcoming starrer "Bellbottom" would start shooting for the film in August. After Sanjay Gupta's "Mumbai Saga", Akshay's "Bellbottom" is one of the first films to announce the resumption of production post-COVID lockdown.

"Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," Akshay wrote on social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news