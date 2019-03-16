Don't see Neha Kakkar and Sonu as competitors: Tony Kakkar

music

Singer-composer Tony Kakkar says there is no competitiveness between him and his two sisters Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, who are also singers. In an interview to IANS, Tony spoke about his relationship with his siblings and how they have been each other's constant support through thick and thin.

He said: "Sonu di, Neha and I are like three bodies and one soul. We don't see each other as competitors. I know they are more famous than me and my real journey has just started but I never felt insecure by their popularity.

"We help each other a lot. And I don't even try to take advantage of their popularity." The musical journey of Kakkar siblings started in childhood. Tony recalled how they used to perform together at bhajans, kirtans in Delhi.

"I have been composing songs since the age of six. We (Neha, Sonu and Tony) used to perform together at bhajans in Delhi. Sonu di and Neha used to sing, while I used to write and compose songs for them. That time I had taken a backseat." However, Neha and Sonu's popularity made Tony to work towards establishing his name in the industry.

He said: "Sonu di moved to Mumbai and rose to fame with her song 'Babuji' and created a niche in the Indian music industry... Similarly, Neha worked hard and earned such a respectable position for herself. Their hardwork inspired me to do something for myself. And then I started working more to improve my composing skills."

Tony has several singles "Ankhiyan", "Car mein music baja" and "Lori suna" to his credits. But it's his "Coca Cola" song for which he is being currently lauded. The song, which he created in 2018, has been recreated in Kartik Aaryan's latest film "Luka Chuppi".

According to Tony, the addition of star value to his song has made it more popular among the audience. "Bollywood has a wider reach. Being an independent musician, it is quite tough to penerate each corner of the world, but Bollywood has that power. I am glad that my song featured in a Bollywood film and made it reach the masses."

