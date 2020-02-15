Don't want anything to do with my ex...

I broke up with my girlfriend after months of constant fighting and blocked her on all social media platforms. We ran into each other at a mall over the weekend, and she said I was being too harsh. I don't think I have been harsh, because I genuinely don't want any interaction with her, but my friends say I should still consider being friends with her online. Should I?

I'm not sure what the problem is. If you don't want to stay in touch, or engage with her in any way, it is your prerogative because these are your social media accounts. If your friends want to chat with her, they can use their own accounts. If she says you are being harsh, she is entitled to feel that way, but you are still the only one who can decide if you want her in your life or not. As an adult, you don't have to do anything you are not comfortable with.

My boyfriend and I have been together for almost a year, and not a week has gone by without him complaining about something. This used to be something I could manage at the start, but quickly became tiresome. He finds a problem with everything, not just with things I do. It's as if no one can make him happy, and this has affected his relationships with his friends too. He is a nice person, which is why I haven't left him, but I would like him to change. How do I do this?

It may make sense to get more of his family and friends to point this out to him, and stage an intervention of sorts. It sometimes takes repetition and a number of voices for a message to get through to someone. If he starts to acknowledge that his behaviour is alienating a lot of the people he loves, especially if he has no intention of doing so, he may take the steps he needs to in order to change something.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

