Don't want daughter to think phone is everything, says Verlander's model wife Kate Upton

American baseball star Justin Verlander's model wife Kate Upton plans to monitor her use of technology in order to set an example to her daughter.

Justin, 36, and Kate, 27, are married since 2017 and have a daughter, Genevieve, one. "I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the time: 'Let's have a phone-free dinner.' We don't want our daughter thinking being on the phone is all that life is. I want to be enjoying my life, my family and not constantly trying to take the perfect picture," she told Editorialist magazine.

