Doodle away

Illustrator Yashwant Bisht believes that the key to creating an illustration is to start observing the things around you. "Remember everything around you is your teacher and you need to master each challenge," he advises adding that Adobe Illustrator and other softwares can be used on your device but you should begin with a hand-drawn sketch. Fellow artist and illustrator Mitali Sheth feels that one doesn't need fancy paints or pens to doodle. "Any form and technique that helps you represent your idea best should be your starting point. Doodling shouldn't be rigid."

Keep in mind



An artwork by Yashwant Bisht

Visualise. Draw. Repeat. Draw from photography, art or life. As we've rightly heard — practice makes man perfect. With rigorous practice, you'll see improvement and the more you draw, the better you will become.

Everything is a piece of art or someone's version of it. Take pride in your work and remember, it is subjective. Don't be let down easily.

Draw your inspiration and compile a colour scheme before starting off with an artwork.

If you don't know what to draw, use online references, some of which are accompanied by a step-by-step breakdown. Start with one image and then draw whatever pops up in your head. Use Google to doodle.

Express yourself freely, using drawings, words, or even what you hear and see. It is a great way to pass time and help you feel better, and think clearer.

