Doordarshan: Mahie Gill learns to ride a bike for this upcoming comedy

Mahie Gill is learning to ride a bike for her next, Doordarshan. As she does not want to use a body double, the actor has been spotted zooming off around the set. She says she gained confidence in merely two days and can now confidently pull off the action sequences. What's more, she seems to be loving bikes and would love to own one in the future.

We have stated before and we say this again that it's always joyful to see heroines veer into spaces usually reserved for the heroes. Ever since the Millennium has begun, opportunities for actresses have quadrupled, and they are leaving no stones unturned to make sure they give the heroes a run for their money.

Coming to Gill, she has always impressed the critics and the audiences with her superlative performances in films like Dev D, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Dabangg, and Bullet Raja. And given her commitment to the part she essays in Doordarshan, this could be a respectable addition to her repertoire. The film is directed by Gagan Puri and also stars Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

With such an impressive ensemble, the film is likely to leave everyone impressed. All set to release on February 28, this comedy will clash at the box-office with Taapsee Pannu's Thappad.

