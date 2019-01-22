Doping Case: Delhi HC pulls up CBI for delay in attending to Narsingh's plea

other-sports

Narsingh Yadav

The Delhi High Court yesterday pulled up the CBI and asked the probe agency to file response on wrestler Narsingh Yadav's plea seeking to expedite investigation into his complaint related to doping filed ahead of 2016 Rio Olympics.

Narsingh had tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Rio Olympics and was debarred from representing India. Thereafter, Yadav filed a complaint alleging that his food was spiked.

Claiaming that after his several representations to the CBI to complete the probe went unheeded, he moved the high court seeking speedy disposal of his complaint.

Justice Najmi Waziri observed that Narsingh had lodged the complaint after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision not to give a clean chit to the wrestler in the doping matter.

The court pulled up the CBI for not completing its probe into the matter and asked what the probe agency was doing for the past two-and-a-half years. The court directed the CBI to look into the matter keeping in mind that the sports persons have a "short career", especially in sports like wrestling and boxing.

