Doping case: WADA lifts ban on Russia
A WADA statement said its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated when the agency's executive committee meets on September 20
The World Anti-Doping Agency has been given a green light to lift its ban on Russia's drug-tainted testing authority after a recommendation from investigators, the global doping watchdog said yesterday.
