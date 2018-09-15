Doping case: WADA lifts ban on Russia

other-sports

A WADA statement said its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated when the agency's executive committee meets on September 20

The World Anti-Doping Agency has been given a green light to lift its ban on Russia's drug-tainted testing authority after a recommendation from investigators, the global doping watchdog said yesterday.

A WADA statement said its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated when the agency's executive committee meets on September 20.

