Dortmund sink Liverpool

football

Reds manager Klopp remains positive despite 2-3 defeat in US tour opener

Borussia Dortmund's Jacob Bruun Larsen (right) scores past Liverpool midfielder James Milner during the international friendly match at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on Friday. Pic /AFP

Chicago: Danish internationals Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen scored second half goals as Borussia Dortmund handed Liverpool a 3-2 defeat in the opening game of the Premier League giants pre-season US tour on Friday.

In sweltering heat at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, Bundesliga side Dortmund punished a rusty defensive display from the European champions, who were missing several star players.

Brazilian internationals Roberto Firmino and Alisson were both absent for the Reds following their Copa America campaign along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both missing due to the African Cup of Nations.

'Was difficult for both teams'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted for a youthful starting line-up against his former club before making 10 changes in the second half. "It was a very difficult game for both teams," Klopp said afterwards.

"I saw a lot of good things, and a lot of good individual performances, but obviously not enough.

"We're obviously not anywhere near where we want to be," he added, referring to the goals his team conceded. Dortmund took the lead after only three minutes when Paco Alcacer capitalised on some hesitant defending from Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne to rifle home from close range.

Kent almost equalised

Liverpool soon began to carve out openings of their own however, and the lively Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson always looked threatening. Kent almost equalised in the 10th minute after a driving run by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass to the back post was perfectly weighted but Kent's shot was blocked after a superb diving save from Dortmund goalkeeper Martin Hitz.

Hitz needed to be alert soon afterwards, when a fine through ball by James Milner released Wilson. Wilson latched onto the pass and shot for goal, but Hitz had read the danger, advancing off his line to save. Liverpool finally drew level with a cleverly worked goal in the 35th minute.

Again, Kent and Wilson were involved. Fabinho's pass into the area was brilliantly dummied by Kent into the path of Wilson, who calmly stroked home the finish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates