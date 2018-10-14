Do's and Dont's to follow while antique shopping this season

culture

Antique shopping is not an easy task as you have search for a particular item but keeping these do's and dont's at the back of your head is important in order to avail the right product at the right place and the right time with the right dealers

Representational picture

Looking out for antiques can truly be a tedious task. It is important to find for the right antique and the right seller too! Antiques have a tendency to become the centre of attention as soon as one enters in one’s home. It catches one's eye and heart because of its beauty and simplicity which is truly remarkable.

Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director, Khazir Sons list out the do's and dont's while purchasing

Do your research while purchasing the product. Read articles and get expert advice if required so you can know the value and differentiate between an original and a duplicate. It is important for every customer to know how and when to utilize his given rights and one of them is to question the seller about the product constantly. While purchasing electric antiques make sure you plug them in before you purchase them.

It is important to negotiate with the prices if there is no price tag given. Sooner or later the seller is likely to reduce the prices over time.

Do check the vintage products before purchasing them as some of the products could be damaged or not in a good working condition. Don’t argue with the sellers if the prices have been fixed. As you’ll be wasting time. Instead, try other sellers who you feel are genuine.

It is important to handle the item in person so once see the faults and can differ between real and fake.

Make note of booth numbers that sell fantastic products at low prices and make sure you constantly visit those places. Do ask the seller about the after-sale services such as delivery options etc.

Do wait for a few weeks as it is likely for the dealer to reduce the prices over time so you could avail a great discount on the product you purchase. It is important to ask about the payment methods and about the stock. Many antiques have certified bills so it is important to ask for one and also buy the product from a genuine seller.

Do R and D on the product you are most likely to purchase. Do build relations with your dealers as they will be able to understand your tastes, likes and preferences. They will provide you with a list of products based on your likes and your budget. Purchase products that will suit well for your interiors and decor.

Pick eye-catching pieces that will stand out in the room. Ensure authenticity while purchasing the products. Have great depth of knowledge and find the right dealer.

Do look out for the odd ones out as they make the best bargains at the antique markets. It is essential to mix both old and new furniture that would blend in with the decor.

Antique furniture wasn’t designed to just look beautiful but also have a purpose and efficient function. It is important to know how to take care and look after the furniture. One must also know how to handle it.

To know the right places to look out for while purchasing the antiques. Know the right stores and the right dealers to purchase from.

Don’t purchase the antiques from any store as the dealers are most likely to dupe you. Antiques are truly one among their kinds and light up any corner in any room from showpieces to oriental carpets, to wooden carved furniture and much more it is truly magnificent.

Antique shopping is not an easy task as you have to search for a particular item but keeping these do's and dont's at the back of your head is important in order to avail the right product at the right place and the right time with the right dealers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates