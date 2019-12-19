Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for the second schedule

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dostana 2, ever since it has been announced, has been one of the most anticipated films of next year. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya, who makes his debut with this comedy. The first schedule kickstarted in Punjab and now the actor is gearing up for the second schedule.

Taking to his Instagram story, he posted a picture with clapboard and announced the same. It seems this is turning out to be one of the most exciting film shoots of his career. And why not? This is his maiden collaboration with Karan Johar and that too for a sequel to an immensely popular and entertaining film.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Dostana 2 happens to be another homosexual story from the ovens of Bollywood. We already made Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Aligarh, and Kapoor and Sons. And 2020 is already giving us the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

But the story is completely different from what you think. Janhvi Kapoor plays Aaryan's sibling and he happens to be in love with Lakshya. The first part had crackling chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, which made Dostana what it is today. The makers have a tall order to live up to.

Last month, Aaryan announced on his Instagram account that he has begun shooting for the film, this is his post in case you missed:

And in case you've forgotten, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, known for films like Stree, Dream Girl, and Bala. The film has all the right actors, now all it needs is the right story to make it a success.

