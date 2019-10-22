Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan shares a hilarious picture that will leave you amused

The news of Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya starring in Dostana 2, which is being directed by Collin D'Cunha, is as old as the hills. But the latest picture that Aaryan shared on his Twitter account will leave you amused and perplexed at the same time. Check it out:

The one thing we cannot get over is Kapoor's expression, the actress looks too worried and ends up making the picture a lot funnier. Whether the trio was having fun or shooting for a scene is not clear. Dostana 2 is a homosexual comedy where the leading men play the role of lovers. Hindi Cinema, over the years, has been exploring the space too often. Right from Aligarh to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to Made In Heaven, the list continues to go on.

And of course, how can Ayushmann Khurrana stay away from experimenting with something that's the need of the hour? He too is all set to play a man who falls in love with a man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And Dostana 2 is slated to release in the second half of 2020.

On the work front, Aaryan also has Pati Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled romance with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up. Kapoor will have a busy 2020 as she has Gunjan Saxena, Takht, RoohiAfza, Dostana 2, and a film with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor lined-up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates