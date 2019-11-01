Double dose of Anna Faris

Anna Faris will produce and star in Summer Madness, an independent comedy from the Exchange, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Faris will play the dual role of twins — one who is flat broke and foul-mouthed, while the other is her successful and elegant twin sister. After being disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, the unsuccessful twin must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture-perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother’s annual gala. Production for the venture is expected to commence in spring of 2020.

It will be helmed by James Mottern, who will also co-produce it with Faris, Michael Barrett and Emilio Mauro. Faris currently stars in the much-acclaimed sitcom Mom, alongside Allison Janney. The comedy is currently in its seventh season. She has projects like The House Bunny, Scary Movie, Overboard and What’s Your Number? in her kitty.

