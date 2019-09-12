Double premiere for Sayani Gupta with her next release Axone

Sayani Gupta's upcoming bitter-sweet satire — on the attempt of recently relocated individuals to organise a wedding celebration in Delhi — is set for a world première at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival.

Axone, written and directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, reportedly sees Gupta play the part of a Nepali girl. It will also enjoy its Asia première at the MAMI Film Festival. The actor tells mid-day, "It is exciting to have Axone première at two festivals.

Playing a Nepali settled in Manipur was challenging because I had to get the accent, body language and tonality, on point. I knew people would be noticing me, and I had to do justice to the part. I have friends who speak the language. We hope those from the North-eastern part of our country, who are rarely represented in popular cinema, watch it." The film will be showcased under the Laugh strand of the BFI London Film festival, and the Indian Story Section at MAMI.

