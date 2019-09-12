MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Double premiere for Sayani Gupta with her next release Axone

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 07:45 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham

Sayani Gupta's next, Axone, to screen at BFI and MAMI

Double premiere for Sayani Gupta with her next release Axone
Sayani Gupta in a still from the film

Sayani Gupta's upcoming bitter-sweet satire — on the attempt of recently relocated individuals to organise a wedding celebration in Delhi — is set for a world première at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival.

Axone, written and directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, reportedly sees Gupta play the part of a Nepali girl. It will also enjoy its Asia première at the MAMI Film Festival. The actor tells mid-day, "It is exciting to have Axone première at two festivals.

Playing a Nepali settled in Manipur was challenging because I had to get the accent, body language and tonality, on point. I knew people would be noticing me, and I had to do justice to the part. I have friends who speak the language. We hope those from the North-eastern part of our country, who are rarely represented in popular cinema, watch it." The film will be showcased under the Laugh strand of the BFI London Film festival, and the Indian Story Section at MAMI.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sayani guptatelevision news

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK