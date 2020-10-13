Double role for Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next?

A few weeks back, it was reported that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite after the blockbuster success of Simmba and this time, it would be an unabashed comedy. And it seems the duo has found the subject they could collaborate on. It's the remake of the 1982 classic comedy, Angoor, which starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma.

A report by Bollywood Hungama says the same. A source close to the portal said, "Rohit Shetty has been trying to make the Angoor remake for a while now and it is finally happening now with Ranveer Singh stepping into Sanjeev Kumar's shoes. Rohit had planned to revisit Angoor in 2015 with Shah Rukh Khan in lead, however, things didn't materialize and the two collaborated on Dilwale. After that, he got busy with Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi."

It went on, "He has now got the much needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation." Shetty has dabbled with remakes for a while now. Singham, Simmba, Bol Bachchan, all were remakes. And talking about the same, the source had something to say.

It stated, "Bol Bachchan was essentially inspired by Golmaal, rather a commercial take on Golmaal. The same way, even Angoor is more of an adaptation in present time, and Rohit is just retaining the basic premise of how two identical twins lead to confusion. It is currently being scripted and the final draft is expected to be locked soon, following which they will move on to the other aspects of pre-production, including signing other actors of the ensemble."

This would be the first double role for the leading man and talking about it, the source added some more information and revealed, "It will be a double role for Ranveer, and it will be a first in this space for Ranveer. They are planning it as the biggest Bollywood comedy till date."

