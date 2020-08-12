Double the dramagiri

Thespo 22 has announced its first call for young, emerging performing artistes and budding theatrewallahs from across the globe to connect, engage and create for a curtain-raiser event.

Young theatre enthusiasts will be able to find their tribe at the new online adda that is no longer bound by geography. They can also get exclusive access to not only attend memorable live performances, busk in live music and participate in interactive games but also listen to Thespo alumni like Hrishabh Kanti, Daniele Bartolini, Renato Rocha, Himanshu Sitlani and Meghana AT, among others, share their experiences on working with the online medium.

The event will also include Ranjani Ramadoss, a young singer-songwriter belt a composition and Vedashree Rao, a classical contemporary dancer do a live showcase. “It’ll be exciting to see young artistes create new work in their own space and benefit from mentorship to present it at the festival in December for a global audience. The platform will now ensure that artistes from India get to not only interact but also collaborate with fellow artistes overseas,” says Anoushka Zhaveri from Team Thespo.

On August 14, 6.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news