Double the fun

Craving for Cantonese cuisine during the lockdown? Here's good news. Two popular eateries, Hakkasan and Yauatcha, serving the fare have started a takeaway and pick-up service from their outlets in the city. So, you can now gorge on dishes like tofu and aubergine claypot in black bean sauce, and sanpei chicken claypot with sweet basil, chilli and spring onion.

Call 98201 92068 for Hakkasan and 9820320842 for Yauatcha

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news