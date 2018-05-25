Double treat for Bhumi Pednekar in the US

Bhumi Pednekar doubled work with pleasure. While in New Jersey for an event, Bhumi hopped over to New York with her girl gang



Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar flew to New Jersey for a meet and greet event at the Asian American Heritage Festival in New Jersey. She doubled work with pleasure. Bhumi hopped over to New York with her girl gang. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) actor is flooding her Instastory with holiday snapshots. The actress posted few snapshots from the trip.

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen as a dacoit in Abhishek Chaubey's directorial Sonchiriya, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana. Bhumi says Sonchiriya is by far her most special film in an interview. "It is a film that has really changed me a lot personally," said the actress, who had an enriching experience working with Sushant. He is a super-fine actor. We had such great fun working with each other. You know when you are working with somebody who is so good, you automatically want to up your game and obviously the daddy of it all was Abhishek, who is somebody I look up to, have faith in and believe in," she added. Most of her films have been shot in India's hinterland.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar to endorse value retail chain

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates