Double treat from Anjuman's Aryan, Abhigyan

Openers Aryan Chauhan and Abhigyan Kundu scored double centuries as Anjuman I-Islam Allana English (CST) demolished St Dominic Savio (Andheri) by 446 runs in Round Two of the U-14 Giles Shield at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Aryan (220 not out) continued his fine form to score his second consecutive double ton in Giles Shield, while Abhigyan smashed an unbeaten 201 as the CST school posted a mammoth 468 without losing any wicket in the allotted 45 overs.

Abhigyan's knock was laced with 22 fours and two sixes, while Aryan had 30 boundaries. The Andheri school were handed a 20-run penalty as they failed to complete the allotted 45 overs in time.

In reply, the St Dominic Savio succumbed under pressure and were bowled out for a mere 42 in 23.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Manas Mukadam (4-6) was the pick of the bowlers for Anjuman, while offie Mann Bhanushali and leg-spinner Sujit Dalvi claimed two wickets each.

Uttar Pradesh-based Aryan, who shifted to Mumbai earlier this year, expressed his delight on scoring his second consecutive double ton in the tournament. "It's difficult to express myself. It's like a dream come true. Even in my dreams I couldn't have imagined scoring double tons twice in a week," said the Class VI student, who scored his maiden double century against Shree Madhavrao Bhagwat High School, Vile Parle on Monday. Aryan also represented his school in the two-day U-16 Harris Shield Super League which began on Tuesday.

Left-handed batsman Abhigyan too was ecstatic after his double century. "I wanted to score big after being dismissed cheaply in the last match. Our coach Sayyed [Anwar] sir had asked us to stay on the wicket as long as we could. Their spinners started bowling loose deliveries. We tried to take advantage of that," he said.

In another highlight of the day at Azad Maidan, pacer Dhruv Vishwakarma (3-29) claimed his maiden wicket in competitive cricket and went on to bag a hat-trick while off-spinner Soumyaprakash Trivedi picked up six wickets as St John's High School, Borivli bowled out Podar International (Powai) for 147. In reply, the Borivli school chased the target in 34.2 overs.

