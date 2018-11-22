Double trouble for Paris St Germain

football

Ligue 1 side plagued by injures to star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of next weekÃ¢ÂÂs crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool

France's Kylian Mbappe in pain after injuring his shoulder against Uruguay on Tuesday. Pics/AFP, PTI

Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both in a race against time to recover from injuries in time for the crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool, the French club said yesterday. PSG said a scan had showed that Neymar strained an adductor muscle in his groin in Brazil's 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Tuesday. And Mbappe has a shoulder contusion after falling heavily in France's 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Stade de France.

"A 48-hour period of treatment will be undertaken to assess their clinical evolution," PSG said. It appears likely that both players will miss PSG's Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday, but their real target will be Wednesday's Champions League match against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

All four sides could still qualify for the knockout phase from Group C. Liverpool have the same number of points as leaders Napoli while PSG sit third, one point behind Liverpool and one point ahead of Red Star Belgrade. Neymar played down his injury, saying in an Instagram message that "it was nothing serious".



Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after being injured during a friendly against Cameroon at Milton Keynes in England on Tuesday

In Tuesday's match, the Brazilian forward had treatment for an apparent groin problem after just five minutes and collapsed to the turf soon afterwards to boos from the crowd in the central English town of Milton Keynes.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar also said on Tuesday the 222-million-euro (R1802) player did not appear to have a serious problem. "He felt discomfort," Lasmar said. In Paris, Mbappe hurt his right shoulder as he challenged Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana for the ball in the World Cup winners' victory.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe, the 19-year-old forward who shot to global prominence at the World Cup, "had some shoulder pain after his fall". Neymar's replacement in the Brazilian line-up, Everton's Richarlison, headed in on the stroke of half-time to secure victory for the Selecao. France won thanks to Olivier Giroud's 52nd-minute penalty.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever