Double victory for Matheran residents amid COVID-19 pandemic

Residents of Matheran are now a cheerful lot as the authorities have increased the transport connectivity for essentials to the eco-sensitive hill station and are planning to restart freight trains soon.

"The LPG gas tempo will be brought up the hill station three times a week and the Central Railway (CR) is also working on a plan to restart the freight trains carrying essentials in sync with the local business timings. It is a double victory for residents," former president of Matheran Municipal Council, Manoj Khedkar said.

CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and said the freight train for essentials and the important milk supply chain to Matheran will be restored in consultation to with the local business community later this week.

mid-day was the first one to take up the issue on April 6 and consistently highlight how the lack of motorised transport of any kind in Matheran was leading to problems, and how it was becoming difficult for the locals to get their essential supplies like gas cylinders on animal backs. The 6,500 residents had to depend on around 460 horses and a few hand carts for essential supplies.

