Down the sports lane

Mumbai's tiny pockets are always buzzing with spectators cheering for their favourite player or team in hockey, cricket, kabbadi, football, chess or even mallakhamb. The city has a history of sports where, in the colonial past, the gymkhanas brought together diverse sports in a singular space. Now, expos and sport management businesses are enhancing the sports ecosystem.

Tracing the city's rich sporting history and how various popular and lesser-known sports have shaped it, will be a panel discussion that's part of Avid's Multipolis Mumbai series. Asad Lalljee, CEO of Avid Learning, SVP at Essar Group and Curator at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai says: "The talk will decode the past while looking to the future and finding novel ways of engaging with and re-energizing the city we love. This discussion will take a closer look at Mumbai's rich sporting culture, history and legacy as well as examine innovative platforms and initiatives that have shaped the city's sporting ecosystem.

On the panel are Digvijay Kathiwada, Co-Founder, Kathiwada Arts and Sports and Founder, Sportsqvest; Vivek Singh, Co-founder and Joint MD, Procam International; Arun Janardhan, Sports/features writer-editor; Ujwal Deole Chief Operations Officer, KheloMore will be in conversation with Radio Producer and Host Hrishikesh Kannan. The experts will also discuss the challenges faced and future trajectories of the sports ecosystem; the increasing role of technology and digital media affecting the distribution and viewership of sport.

Where: NGMA, Fort

when: September 25, 6 pm to 8 pm

Rsvp: avidlearning.in

