Dowry harassment case registered against IPS officer

Chandramohan Singh, a 2014-batch officer, is currently additional superintendent of police (ASP), Dantewada

A case for alleged harassment of wife for dowry has been registered against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police on Wednesday said. Chandramohan Singh, a 2014-batch officer, is currently additional superintendent of police (ASP), Dantewada.

"A case under section 498 (A) of IPC was registered against ASP Singh on August 13," Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava told PTI. Section 498 (A) deals with "subjecting wife to cruelty" for the purpose of dowry. Singh's mother-in-law had last month submitted a complaint against him to the state's Director General of Police as well as Dantewada police.

The matter was then referred to the district family welfare committee, which, after investigation, recommended that a case should be registered against him, Pallava said. A team would be sent to Delhi, where Singh's wife is currently living, to record her statement, the SP said. When asked if Singh will be arrested, the SP said that further action will be taken based on the statements of his wife and his mother-in-law. Singh remained inaccessible for comments.

