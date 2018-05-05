DP to protect 93 religious structures

This move will protect these structures from any action and give them a special status as part of the city's two-decade long vision document



Mount Mary church

Going against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) decision to not give any official status to religious structures in the Development Plan (DP) 2034, the state has picked 93 structures from the notified heritage list that will now be marked in DP sheets. This move will protect these structures from any action and give them a special status as part of the city's two-decade long vision document.



Haji Ali dargah

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta said, "The decision came after the planning committee heard suggestions from many citizens. The state government then decided to mark 93 structures from the notified heritage list in the DP. This does not mean the unmarked ones will be illegal. Whichever religious structures are legal will be protected."



Babulnath temple

The 93 religious structures include Mumbadevi and Babulnath temples, Haji Ali dargah, and Mount Mary and Mount Carmel churches. While revising the draft DP, BMC had said religious structures were neither designated nor reserved to be marked. There was a huge hue and cry over this move. After this, the planning committee recommended marking religious structures present in the notified heritage list by the government. The scrutiny committee of the government then accepted it and will specifically show the religious structures in the DP maps.

