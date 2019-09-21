Dr Antonio Da Silva players mark their victory in MSSA U-16 final

Dr Antonio Da Silva players celebrate with the trophy after beating Sheth Nahalchand Lallochand to win the MSSA U-16 Division-IV football final at Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Attacking midfielder Sameer Khan's brilliant long-range strike was the highlight of Dr Antonio Da Silva's (Dadar) narrow 1-0 victory over Sheth Nahalchand Lallochand High School (Malad) in an interesting boys U-16 Division-IV final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra

yesterday.

Evenly matched contest

The summit clash was evenly matched, but the Dadar schoolboys, who were better organised, enjoyed more of ball possession and were rewarded with the lone goal. In the 14th minute, Sameer won the ball from a tackle and seeing the rival goalkeeper out of his line, took shot at the goal.

The goalkeeper made an effort to make a save, but could only manage to get his fingers to the ball as it slipped into the goal. Buoyed by that goal, Sameer had two more attempts to score, but was unfortunate not to increase the lead. One try was saved by the goalkeeper and in the second session, his shot narrowly sailed over.

The Malad lads produced a late fight and put the Da Silva defence under pressure. They managed to create a couple of chances, but they failed to convert and had to settle for second best. Hard-working midfielder Sameer, who was responsible for his team's success, was over the moon.

"I'm very proud to score the winning goal. But, we won because of our teamwork as all the players worked and trained hard. Our efforts have paid rich dividends," Sameer told mid-day.

'Perfect parting gift'

"Five other boys and I are in the final year and this is the perfect parting gift to our school," Sameer stated. Both Dr Antonio Da Silva and Sheth Nahalchand Lallochand High School have earned promotions and will participate in Division III from next season.

