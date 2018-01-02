Dr Deepak Sawant: Number of child deaths in Palghar has come down

Maharashtra public health minister Dr Deepak Sawant today claimed in a statement that the number of child deaths in Palghar district of the state has come down, compared to the last few years



Representational Picture

Maharashtra public health minister Dr Deepak Sawant today claimed in a statement that the number of child deaths in Palghar district of the state has come down, compared to the last few years. Till November 2017, the district reported 320 child deaths, against 384 deaths from January 2016 to November 2016, he said.

The government has decided to increase the number of infant ICU centres in Palghar district which is known for its tough terrain and remotely-located hamlets.

