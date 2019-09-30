Dr HD Kanga Cricket League: Sujit Nayak cracks ton for CCI

Cricket Club of India's Sujit Nayak emerged the lone centurion in yesterday's Dr HD Kanga Cricket League Division 'A' games. In a drawn game at the Brabourne Stadium, Nayak scored an unbeaten 103 against PJ Hindu Gymkhana to help his team declared at 215 for five. The left-handed batsman smashed 10 fours and two sixes during his 135-ball stay at the wicket. In reply, PJ Hindu scored 72 for one.

MIG in full flight

In another 'A' Division encounter, MIG Cricket Club beat Parel Sporting Club on the first innings at the MIG ground in Bandra. Left-arm spinner Vinit Dhulap (5-26) and pacer Nikhil Date (3-16) bundled out Parel Sporting for 118 before MIG declared their first innings on 129 for five with Swapnil Pradhan (53*) and Kevin Almeida (50) scoring half-centuries.

In the 'B' Division, DY Patil Sports Academy's veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, 47, dished out a gutsy performance which helped save his team from defeat against Dadar Parsi Colony Sports Club at Dadkar Maidan, Matunga. Put in to bat, DPCSC were restricted to 141 all out with Tambe claiming six for 52. The leggie, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the initial years of the Indian Premier League, suffered a palm injury on his left arm. His hand hit the handle of a pitch roller on the boundary line while he was trying to save a four.

Parel Sporting Club and MIG Cricket Club players observe two-minute silence in memory of former Mumbai and India batsman Madhav Apte before the start of their Dr HD Kanga Cricket League Division 'A' match in Bandra yesterday

Chandrashekar Singh (64) top-scored for the Dadar side. In reply, DY Patil lost their top seven batsmen for 100 and were on the verge of losing. However, Tambe showed grit through an unbeaten four, staying at the wicket for nearly an hour. Aman Khan (46), Kaustubh Pawar (18) and Sarvesh Damle (12) were the other run-getters as DY Patil reached 114 for nine to draw the match.

Tambe thrilled

"Taking wickets is my primary responsibility, but it gives me more satisfaction that my knock contributed to saving the game. Yes, the hand injury was harsh, but I had to play with it for my team," Tambe told mid-day yesterday. Teams observed two-minute silence in memory of Madhav Apte, 86, the former Mumbai and India batsman, who passed away last Monday. Apte used to play for Jolly Cricketers and figured in the Kanga League for 54 years.

