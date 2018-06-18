Dr Kafeel Khan: BJP MP involved in attack on my brother

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Dr Khan said, "The attack on Kashif was carried out at the behest of BJP MP from Basgaon Kamlesh Paswan in collusion with Satish Nanglia (the owner of a plaza in Gorakhpur)."

Dr Kafeel Khan. Pic/PTI

Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College negligence case involving death of scores of children and infants, on Sunday alleged that BJP MP from Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan was behind a recent attack on his brother Kashif Jamal.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Dr Khan said, "The attack on Kashif was carried out at the behest of BJP MP from Basgaon Kamlesh Paswan in collusion with Satish Nanglia (the owner of a plaza in Gorakhpur)."

Maintaining that there was no direct enmity between the BJP MP and his brother, Dr Khan alleged that both Kamlesh Paswan and Satish wanted to occupy a plot of land belonging to his maternal uncle for which an FIR had been registered earlier.

