'He insists I help my in-laws financially'

My husband earns half of what I do. This isn't a problem because we have had an understanding about it for a while, but he has recently begun asking me to send some money to his family every month. They aren't very well off, so he wants to help them in some way. I didn't have a problem with it at the start, but it is beginning to annoy me because he expects me to do this indefinitely and just assumes I am okay with it. It's not as if I don't want to help his family, but I also have a right to decide where my money is going, and don't like the idea of sending them an amount for years. If I speak to him about this, he will accuse me of being insensitive. What do I do?

It is your money and you have every right to decide how to spend it. Accusations aren't going to help because issues related to finance usually end up becoming messy if they aren't addressed as quickly as possible. I suggest you explain to your husband why you feel the way you do and discuss the possibility of some kind of compromise. At the very least, you can both try and arrive at a date beyond which you won't be responsible for supporting his family.

I met a girl at a party recently and we had an interesting conversation. I asked if she would consider meeting me for coffee sometime and she agreed. I asked for her number, but she asked me to contact her on Facebook instead. The next day, when I looked for her online, I realised she had blocked me because a friend of mine could see her profile while I couldn't. How do I resolve this?

I'm not sure what you need to resolve. It's obvious that she has changed her mind about going out with you and isn't comfortable with the idea of being in touch. You will simply have to respect that decision.

