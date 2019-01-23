'He is too close to his female colleague'

dr-love

I have been dating a guy for two years now. He is very controlling when it comes to my friends, my attire, etc. A year ago, he insisted on dropping me to my hometown, where we met with a horrible accident that left me paralyzed from the waist down. I am in recovery, and he takes me to therapy and cares for me. The problem is he has a colleague who has been vocal about her feelings for him. She is now close to him, and they chat daily. When I expressed my worries about their friendship, he said he wasn't speaking to her much anymore. I checked his phone though and found audio files of them discussing my family and mocking me. I couldn't access his phone after this. I found out later that he had gone to a pub and a movie with her, while I was still in hospital. She then rented a house near the office, and I told him our relationship would be over if he set foot there. He lied to me again and went to her place, which I found out by reading his messages. She has a boyfriend but won't leave my partner alone. He doesn't understand that this hurts me.

I'm not sure I understand what you're saying, because of the mixed messages. On the one hand, he is controlling and lies about a lot of things, but on the other he cares for you? Why would someone save audio files of a conversation on their phone? If he knows she has a boyfriend, is it possible that their relationship is purely platonic? You didn't have access to his phone after a while, but now you do again? It all sounds confusing, to be honest. If you gave him an ultimatum and have proof that he lied to you, why not confront him and arrive at some sort of decision with him? Be honest about how you feel, ask him what his intentions are, and take a stand soon.

