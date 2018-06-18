'He's 3 years younger, but wants to go out with me'

I met a guy who seems to be interested in me, but the problem is he is three years younger

I met a guy who seems to be interested in me, but the problem is he is three years younger. He is fine with this and wants to see if we can make it work in a relationship. If it goes well, he wants to talk to his family about us marrying. In the past, however, I have broken up with an ex-boyfriend on account of caste-related issues as his family was orthodox. I have doubts about this relationship, too. Am I overthinking this? Should I just give him a chance? — Priyanka C

I can't comment about caste-related issues, because I believe in treating all human beings equally and am, therefore, unqualified to say anything about the subject. As for whether or not this will work, you can only find that out if you spend some time with this person and get to know him a little better. The three-year gap shouldn't matter either, if the two of you find a way of moving past it and making a real connection.

I have been in a relationship for the past year and a half. I care for my boyfriend, but I am not sure about us. There have been a few arguments, and these have increased lately. I am also getting close to my best friend, who I believe likes me. I enjoy his company a lot and am very confused about where and how this is going to go. What am I supposed to do?

— Prachiti M

Why don't you have a conversation with your friend about how you feel? Is it an infatuation or do you genuinely feel strongly about him? Do you feel this way simply because you're unhappy with your boyfriend? Will you miss your boyfriend's presence if he is no longer part of your life? Are you attracted to your friend simply because your relationship with your boyfriend is going through a rough patch? You will find the answers only if you're honest with the questions you ask yourself.

