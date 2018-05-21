'How do I convince him that I'm serious about us?'

He thinks I am just having a quick fling with him



Illustration/Uday Mohite



How can I convince my boyfriend that I am serious about him and want this to work? He thinks I am just having a quick fling with him.

Why does he think it's not serious? If you spend enough time with him and enjoy it, why doesn't he believe you?

My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now, and everyone assumes we will marry soon. I want to marry him, and I think he wants to get married as well, but I sometimes get the feeling he's tired of me and wants to be with someone younger. He is always staring at younger women and comments on them when we're watching a movie, and I just end up feeling insecure and old, because he says disparaging things about women my age. I don't want to ask him about this because he will call me a drama queen, but I would like him to stop it because his comments are affecting my self-esteem. I don't even know if he wants this relationship to work anymore, and I'm worried. Is there

anything I can do?

You can tell him exactly how you feel. If you have been together for six years and you worry about him calling you a drama queen, there's a problem. How are you ever going to communicate if you can't tell him what's bothering you? If you don't like his comments, why don't you believe you have the right to call him out on them? Suppressing how you feel isn't going to magically make this go away, and if his disparaging remarks make you feel awful, he should stop, because that's the respectful thing to do. Ask him if he wants this relationship to work, if he intends to take it to the next stage, and if he's prepared to do what it takes. Don't play your fears down just because you're worried about how he will react. Relationships are about equals, not submissive and dominant partners.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates