'How do I get her to see I am on her side'

One of my closest friends recently began chatting with a guy she met on Facebook. Things escalated quickly in months, and she now says she thinks she is in love with him. When I last spoke to her, she was considering giving him money because he needed some. I was worried, and told her this seemed like a bad idea, given that they have yet to meet in person. She said I was jealous because she had found someone special, so I backed off. How do I get her to see that I am on her side?

People blinded by what they want to see will often ignore reality because it can be inconvenient. You have done what you had to, as a friend. If she refuses to acknowledge your advice, which appears to be sound, the only thing you can do is be there for her if and when she realises this isn't what it appears to be. Sometimes, the only real way to learn a lesson is to pay a price.

A close friend of mine was engaged to a girl for three months, but now says he is in love with me and is ready to break that engagement if I give him a chance. Is this the right thing for me to do? I don't know how to deal with this because I am very confused.

You haven't said anything about how you feel about him. Do you know him well enough? Have the two of you ever had a conversation about this before? If he is fickle enough to end an engagement that was presumably made after careful thought, does he come across as someone serious enough to consider any other relationship with? This is something only you can evaluate, based on how well you know him and what your feelings are. Giving someone a chance is all very well, provided you weigh the pros and cons of that decision. He may be serious about you, but how serious are you about him?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

