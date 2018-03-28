I dated someone for three years, and that relationship ended because I found out that he was cheating on me with someone who I thought was a close friend of mine



I dated someone for three years, and that relationship ended because I found out that he was cheating on me with someone who I thought was a close friend of mine. This upset me a lot because it was a betrayal by two people who supposedly cared about me. Soon after this, my brother manipulated some documents after the death of our father to cut me out of the family property. I don't need the money, and would have gladly handed over my share if he had asked, but this was too much because it happened so soon after the end of my relationship. It has been over two years since these incidents, but I am still shaken and afraid of getting close to anyone. I don't have any close friends anymore, and rarely meet any members of my family because I don't trust them anymore. How will I ever have a relationship with anyone, romantic or otherwise, until I learn to be more accepting? What can I do to make this happen?

It's hard to trust people again after the kind of betrayals you describe, so how you feel is perfectly natural. The fact that it has taken you so long to get over it is serious though, because it means you haven't been able to come to terms with it on your own. Why not speak to a professional and talk about how you feel? It's easy to dismiss the idea of getting help but, if you haven't been able to get over these feelings on your own for as long as you say, I'm not sure how anything I talk about will change that. Please speak to a counsellor. You must recognise that this isn't as serious as you think it is. It's just a question of meeting someone you feel comfortable enough to trust again. We are all extremely resilient as human beings. We have an infinite capacity to fall in love again even after our hearts are broken.

